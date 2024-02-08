Penang citizens urged to fly Jalur Gemilang to celebrate National Month festivities

BUTTERWORTH: Penang citizens are urged to celebrate the National Month by flying the Jalur Gemilang flag at their residences, workplaces, recreational areas and in public spaces in the state.

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said it would show that the people in Penang supported the meaningful 67th anniversary of independence.

“The National Month celebration is not just a routine, it’s an important historical event that strengthens nationalism, nurtures unity and allows us to appreciate the freedom and independence that our forefathers championed.

“It gives us an opportunity to look back at the journey taken by our country, from an illustrious past to a future that we will build together,” he told reporters after attending the launch of the Penang-level 2024 National Month and Fly the Jalur Gemilang celebrations at the Seberang Perai Arena Convention Centre, Seberang Jaya near here today.

Chow also described this year’s theme ‘Malaysia MADANI: Jiwa Merdeka’ announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on July 21 as an aspiration of the freedom enjoyed by Malaysians in interpreting patriotism through thoughts, social and economic integration, which would bring about a harmonious and progressive society in line with the core values of Malaysia MADANI.

“As responsible Malaysians, we should reject extremist thinking that can divide society. We should hold strong to the principles of tolerance and mutual respect,” he added.

Today’s launch will be followed by the state-level National Day parade at Padang Kota Lama on Aug 31 and Malaysia Day celebrations at the Millenium Hall, Kepala Batas on Sept 16.