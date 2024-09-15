Penang cops conduct probe into fast food receipt containing words insulting Islam

BUKIT MERTAJAM: Police have opened an investigation paper over a screenshot, which has gone viral, of a fast food purchase receipt containing words insulting Islam.

The incident was believed to have occurred at a fast food restaurant in Taman Inderawasih, Perai here on Friday (September 13).

Seberang Perai Tengah (SPT) District Police chief ACP Helmi Aris said they are investigating the case under Section 298 of the Penal Code and Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act 1955.

“We received a report regarding the incident from a fast food restaurant worker in Taman Inderawasih at 11.48 pm yesterday.

“At 8.40 am today, police found a screenshot uploaded on the X account showing a picture of a receipt for a fast food purchase with writings insulting Islam suspected to have taken place in the SPT district,” he said in a statement yesterday.

He said police conducted a preliminary investigation into the information, which was attributed to an individual who allegedly made the fast food order. The individual, however, has denied making the order.

“The individual believes that his details and address have been misused by others. Checks also found that the fast food restaurant’s website does not have proper security features to protect users placing orders,“ he said, adding that investigations are ongoing and urged all parties not to speculate on the matter.