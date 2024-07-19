Penang MMEA destroys 21 foreign fishing boats

GEORGE TOWN: The Penang Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) destroyed 21 seized foreign fishing vessels at Limbongan Batu Maung near here yesterday.

Its director, Caption Maritime Razali Kasim said all vessels which were destroyed had been seized by the Penang MMEA since 2022 and involved a total value of RM45,000.

“The seized boats or vessels comprised one boat seized in 2022, 19 boats last year and one earlier this year,” he said in a statement today.

“The Penang MMEA used two methods of disposal namely destroying or sinking them to turn them into articifical reefs.”