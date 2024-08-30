Perak cops finalising probe into bank officer’s sexual harassment case

IPOH: The investigation into a bank operations officer in Bercham, accused of sexually harassing a female colleague, is nearing completion.

Perak police chief Datuk Azizi Mat Aris said that the investigation papers are being finalised before being submitted to the Deputy Public Prosecutor’s Office for further action.

“We received a report from the 38-year-old victim at 7.17 pm on Aug 16, alleging that her supervisor had sexually harassed her. The incident reportedly took place around 2021.

“The suspect, a 52-year-old local, is being investigated under Section 509 of the Penal Code, which addresses sexual harassment or any act or gesture intended to insult a person’s modesty,” he said in a statement today.

Some 120 members of the National Union of Bank Employees (NUBE) staged a peaceful picket outside a bank in Bercham on Wednesday, protesting the company’s handling of the sexual harassment case involving its employee.

NUBE Secretary J. Solomon said the peaceful picket aimed to raise public awareness about the victim’s situation and to demand prompt and fair action from the bank’s top management.

NUBE alleged that in October 2021, the victim filed an official complaint with the bank, reporting that her supervisor had sent sexually explicit and inappropriate messages to her via WhatsApp.

In the meantime, Azizi said the police take such matters seriously and advised the public to adhere to the provisions of the Peaceful Assembly Act 2012 (Act 736).

“The police are aware of a video related to the gathering that went viral on the same day, and the assembly in Chemor proceeded peacefully without any incidents or disturbances.

“We also urge anyone who has experienced sexual harassment in the workplace to come forward and file a police report,” he added.