Perak Govt hopes MOTAC will help with Lenggong Valley development, preservation - MB

LENGGONG: The Perak government expressed hope that the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MOTAC) will pay attention to the development of the Lenggong Valley, which is recognised as a World Heritage Site by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO).

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad emphasised that assistance, including funding, is essential for planned development and the preservation of the state’s heritage treasures.

“We understand that MOTAC has invested significantly in Melaka and Langkawi. Now is the time for them to assist us, as the budget allocated by the state government is quite limited.

“If there is no help, it will slow down the positive momentum we are experiencing. We need significant infrastructure development for the long term,” he told reporters last night.

He said this after officiating the 12th anniversary celebration of Lenggong Valley’s recognition as a UNESCO World Heritage Site and the Lenggong Outdoor Festival 2024 at Tasik Raban Resort. The event was also attended by Deputy Home Minister Datuk Seri Dr Shamsul Anuar Nasarah, who is also the Member of Parliament for Lenggong.

Lenggong Valley was recognised as a UNESCO World Heritage Site during the World Heritage Committee meeting held in St Petersburg, Russia, on June 30, 2012.

Additionally, Lenggong Valley was designated the fourth National Geopark on Dec 16, 2021, during the 2021 National Geopark Committee meeting.

Saarani said that the increase in visitors to Lenggong Valley, especially from outside the region, has significantly benefited the local economy.

“In the past, people didn’t really understand the importance of achieving UNESCO and Geopark status, particularly the local residents. However, as more visitors come, they shop here, which indirectly benefits local traders,” he said.

Commenting on the festival, he said that it is now in its third year and has attracted more than 30 extreme sports enthusiasts from all over the country.

Saarani added that the festival offers a variety of exciting activities, such as hill climbing, cave exploration, rafting in Sungai Perak, and rugged cycling.

“Each of these activities not only provides a fun experience but also allows participants to appreciate the natural beauty and cultural heritage of Lenggong more closely,” he said.