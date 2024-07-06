Perak Immigration Department detains 29 foreigners in Ipoh

IPOH: The Perak Immigration Department detained 29 illegal immigrants and a local man during two separate enforcement operations in and around Ipoh here yesterday.

Its director Meor Hezbullah Meor Abdul Malik said the operation which started at 10pm ended at 4.30am as enforcement officers screened foreign workers quarters and workshops in and around the city.

“The operation carried out together with the General Operations Team checked 100 foreigners before detaining 29 foreigners and a local man for various offences under the Immigration Act 1959/63 and Immigration Regulations 1963.

“The 29 people detained comprised 12 Bangladeshi men, six men and two women from Indonesia, nine Myammar nationals (men) and a local man. there were between 17 and 53 years old,“ he said in a statement today.

Meor Hezbullah added that they will be detained at the Immigration Depot in Ipoh for further investigations.