Perak records 6,619 commercial crime cases from January

IPOH: A total of 6,619 commercial crime cases were recorded in Perak, involving losses exceeding RM68.5 million from January to July 31.

Perak police chief Datuk Azizi Mat Aris said this figure represents a 12.7 per cent decrease compared to the same period last year, which saw 7,586 cases.

“For the same period, 613 cases have been successfully prosecuted in court, compared to 589 prosecutions during the same period in 2023,” he told a press conference here today.

He said this after the ‘Bijak Bertindak’ talk on cyber crimes and bullying, held in conjunction with the Perak Book Bazaar at the Ipoh Convention Centre (ICC) today.

Azizi noted that during the same period, 1,407 online fraud cases were reported, involving losses of over RM55.3 million, followed by 60 face-to-face fraud cases with losses of RM1.9 million.

He said the establishment of the National Scam Response Centre (NSRC) has had a positive impact on the reduction of cases, and hoped that the public will become more aware and informed about fraud, including online scams.

“The public can call 997 for information and verification regarding suspicious transactions,” he said.