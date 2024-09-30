Perak road accidents involving students rise to 622, say police

IPOH: A total of 622 road accidents involving school students were recorded in Perak in the first eight months of this year, compared to 602 cases in the same period last year, according to state police chief Datuk Azizi Mat Aris.

“I hope all parties, including the ministry and Parent-Teacher Associations (PTAs), will further enhance advocacy efforts involving all school students.

“Our focus is to address traffic-related offences committed by students. This is aimed at reducing fatalities and physical disabilities,“ he said.

He told reporters this after attending the Road Safety Awareness Advocacy Programme by the Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Dato’ Haji Mohd Taib, Chemor, here today.

Azizi added that besides traffic offences, police are also focusing on offences related to narcotics and other crimes.

He noted that continuous efforts are necessary as recent developments show that school students are a vulnerable group, easily exposed to various criminal activities.

“They are now not only exposed to physical or environmental crimes but also online crimes (via social media),“ he said.

Additionally, he mentioned that advocacy sessions conducted at fully government-aided schools will be extended to private educational institutions of the same level.

“This is to ensure comprehensive prevention while providing a platform for students to engage in beneficial activities,“ he said.