PERKESO contributor’s family receive dependents’ benefit

KOTA BHARU: The family of Muhammad Aizat Fitri Ahmad, a MySTEP Personnel staff at the Kelantan State Development Office, who died in an accident while on duty on May 30, received the Social Security Organisation (PERKESO) Dependents’ Benefit starting today.

PERKESO Kelantan director Nora Yaacob said the benefit was handed over by Datuk Azman Ibrahim, the Director-General of the Implementation Coordination Unit (ICU) of the Prime Minister’s Department (JPM) during a visit to their home in Kampung Chenerai Pasir Mas, accompanied by the PERKESO Prihatin Squad.

“Muhammad Aizat Fitri died two days after being involved in an accident while conducting a census in Tumpat.

“A check on the contributions found that both of the deceased’s parents are eligible to receive funeral management benefits of RM2,000 and dependents’ benefit of RM1,440 per month,“ she said in a statement today.

Nora said that the parents, Asmah Mamat and Ahmad Mat Daud, expressed gratitude for the assistance, which somewhat alleviates their burden despite not being able to ease the sorrow of losing their son.

She added that PERKESO Kelantan appreciated the ICU JPM’s action in ensuring the welfare of their workers by making consistent monthly contributions, allowing the dependents to receive the contribution benefits.