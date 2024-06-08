Perlis JKR sets up special team for tree felling

KANGAR: The Perlis Public Works Department (JKR) has set up a special team to cut down trees that pose a threat to the safety of road users in the state.

Perlis Public Complaints, Infrastructure and Public Transport Committee chairman Izizam Ibrahim said the state JKR had also appointed a contractor to cut down the affected trees.

He told the State Assembly that felling the trees took time and that there were many trees along the road.

As such, the work takes time, he said in response to a question from Fakhrul Anwar Ismail (PN-Bintong) during the question and answer session.

Fakhrul Anwar wanted to know the action taken by the state government and related agencies to address the people’s concerns about the problem of fallen trees in several locations in Perlis as had happened during the storms over the last two months.

Izizam said the Kangar Municipal Council (MPK) will distribute a letter to those concerned about the maintenance and monitoring of risky amenity trees in areas under their respective supervision.

“Through this letter, each agency is responsible for maintaining, monitoring and carrying out maintenance works such as pruning or felling risky trees within their area of supervision,” he said.

For trees in private properties, he said, the cost of felling and maintenance will be borne by the property owners.