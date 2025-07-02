Morocco ex-football club chief jailed 5 years for fraud

RABAT: A Moroccan court has sentenced Mohamed Boudrika, former president of football club Raja Casablanca, to five years in prison for fraud. The verdict was confirmed by his lawyer, Lotfi Youssef, who spoke to AFP on Tuesday.

Boudrika, a former lawmaker for the ruling National Rally of Independents, was convicted of fraud, using forged documents, and issuing cheques without sufficient funds. In addition to the prison term, he was fined 500,000 dirhams (approximately $56,000).

The ex-club chief was extradited from Germany earlier this year after Moroccan authorities issued an international arrest warrant. He had been detained in Hamburg since July 2024.

His predecessor at Raja Casablanca, Aziz El Badraoui, remains in custody since February 2024, awaiting trial on corruption charges.