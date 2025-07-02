Former France striker Lacazette joins Saudi club Neom

FORMER France international Alexandre Lacazette has completed a move to Saudi Pro League club Neom following the expiration of his contract with Lyon. The 34-year-old striker, who previously played for Arsenal, reunites with ex-Lyon teammate Said Benrahma at the newly promoted Saudi side.

Neom confirmed the signing in a social media post, stating, “From the cradle of heritage in Lyon to the frontier of the future at NEOM S.C. Sharpshooter @LacazetteAlex has arrived.” Lacazette returned to Lyon in 2022 after five years at Arsenal and departed as the club’s second-highest all-time scorer with 201 goals.

The Saudi club also secured Ivorian midfielder Amadou Kone from French side Reims on Monday, signaling their ambition in the transfer market.