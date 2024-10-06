Perlis KPDN conducts daily checks to ensure no price manipulation

PADANG BESAR: The Perlis branch of the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living is conducting daily inspections of goods prices in an effort to address issues related to price gouging of goods and services, specifically to ensure the success of the targeted diesel subsidy initiative.

Its director Norazah Jaapar said under the Ops Kesan 2.0 operation, they are focusing on inspections at all relevant business premises, including hotels and retail shops, to curb the risk of price manipulation.

She added that a dedicated complaint line (012-6654292) has been set up for the public to report any information or complaints regarding the implementation of the Subsidised Diesel Control System (SKDS) and issues related to charges, prices and supply.

Norazah was met by reporters after conducting a joint enforcement operation with state enforcement officers following the implementation of the targeted diesel subsidy initiative which began today, at a petrol station here.

Ops Kesan 2.0 for the Implementation of Targeted Diesel Subsidy began on June 8 to ensure that there are no elements of price gouging on goods and services under the guise of the retail diesel price being adjusted at petrol stations.

Meanwhile, referring to the Ops Tiris 3.0 operation for the period from January 1 to May 31, Perlis KPDN recorded total seizures valued at RM849,625 from 58 cases detected under the Control of Supplies Act 1961 (Act 112), which also resulted in 40 arrests.

Norazah said the seized items involved controlled commodities such as diesel (22 cases), RON95 petrol (19 cases), cooking oil (10 cases), sugar and wheat flour (two cases each), and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) (three cases).

“Under the enforcement of Ops Tiris 3.0 by Perlis KPDN, for the period from January 1, 2024 to May 31, 2024, a total of 5,572 inspections were conducted, covering control posts at the Padang Besar and Wang Kelian ICQS (Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security Complex), petrol stations, wholesalers, quarries and other business premises,“ she said.

Norazah added that Ops Tiris 3.0 in Perlis also involved integrated enforcement with other enforcement agencies including the police, General Operations Force (PGA), and Customs.