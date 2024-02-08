Perlis KPDN confiscates scheduled controlled goods worth over RM13,000

KANGAR: The Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) seized scheduled controlled goods with an estimated value of RM13,795.38 in a raid on a supermarket in Padang Besar believed to be operating without a valid scheduled controlled goods licence (CSA) yesterday.

Perlis KPDN director Norazah Jaapar said the goods seized included 1,537 kilogrammes (kg) of sugar, 1,136 1kg-wheat floor packets, 936 850g-wheat floor packets, 141 2-kg bottles of cooking oil and 54 5kg-bottles of cooking oil.

“KPDN enforcement officers met with the supermarket manager but faced difficulties (in communicating) as the manager was a Nepali national who was not fluent in Malay.

“Based on inspections, enforcement officers found sugar, cooking oil and wheat flour at the supermarket believed to be for business (sale),” she said in a statement tonight.

She added that the supermarket failed to produce any license or written approval to conduct trade in scheduled controlled goods.

Legal action has been taken against the business and further investigation is ongoing under the Control of Supplies Act 1961, she said.