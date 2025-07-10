Company director charged for fake SIRIM stickers on retreaded tyres

SEREMBAN: A company director and his firm faced charges in the Sessions Court for allegedly using counterfeit SIRIM certification stickers on retreaded tyres.

Cerico Retread Sdn Bhd and its director, Khoo Chai Kee, 65, denied the charges under the Trade Descriptions Act 2011.

The case involves 80 retreaded tyres of various brands and sizes found with unauthorised SIRIM MS 224:2005 logo stickers.

The offence reportedly occurred at the company’s premises in Taman Perindustrian Bukit Palong Lukut, Port Dickson, on February 13.

Khoo, charged under Section 21(b) of the Act, risks a maximum fine of RM200,000 or three years’ imprisonment if convicted.

The company, charged under Section 21(a), could face fines up to RM500,000.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Muhammad Hakiim Izani requested RM20,000 bail and the surrender of Khoo’s passport.

Defence lawyers Raswanti Nagaindren and Suwaathee Nakkeeran argued for lower bail due to Khoo’s age.

The court set bail at RM8,000 and scheduled the next mention for August 28. – Bernama