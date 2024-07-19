PETALING JAYA: The Kangar municipal council is planning to include Thai-language signage alongside Malay and English on signboards near the Malaysia-Thailand border.

Council president Affendi Rajini Kanth confirmed the plan caught the attention of Perlis Regent Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail during a recent meeting who drew home the need for the signboards.

There is no official date for implementing the initiative however the matter was proposed in a meeting on Thursday (July 18), the New Straits Times reported.

“In the coming months, we will review the process and we expect the use of Thai to be implemented within two months from now.

“This plan will involve collaboration with various agencies and is still in discussion,” he was quoted as saying.

Affendi also brought up the implementation of Jawi characters on advertisement signboards and business premises - already enforced by the state government.

There will be a “grace period” for new business to get in line with including Jawi characters on their signs with the state planning to enforce the rule to include the language on all signs and billboards however there are some details that need to be finalised before execution.

The implementation of the rule, mandated on Feb 1, is to be executed in stages.

It was also reported that the state’s street signs in residential areas will also have Jawi on them, according to State Housing, Local Government, Human Resource Development and Poverty Eradication Committee chairman Asrul Aimran Abd Jalil.

