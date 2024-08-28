Perlis Tourism exco returns to work as normal - Perlis MB

KANGAR: Perlis Tourism, Culture, Arts and Heritage Development Committee chairman Wan Badariah Wan Saad has resumed her duty after being on sick leave for treatment at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Tuanku Fauziah Hospital (HTF) here on May 14.

Perlis Menteri Besar Mohd Shukri Ramli said the portfolio of Wan Badariah, 48, which was carried by the two state executive councillors, namely Perlis Youth Development and Sports Development Committee chairman Wan Zikri Afthar Ishak and Perlis Health Committee chairman Megat Hashirat Hassan who had since handed back duty to her.

“(Wan Badariah) is ok, she has come to work as usual, and all the responsibilities have been completed, the portfolio of duties has been handed back,“ said Mohd Shukri briefly to reporters after chairing the executive committee meeting at the State Legislative Assembly Complex here today.

On May 15, Bernama reported that Wan Badariah, was intubated since the evening of May 14 after suffering heart and lung complications.

Wan Badariah is the Mata Ayer assemblyman from PAS.