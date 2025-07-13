Balanced development fosters healthy living and unity in Federal Territories

KUALA LUMPUR: Balanced physical and community development plays a crucial role in nurturing a healthy and united society in the Federal Territories, according to Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Datuk Seri Dr Zaliha Mustafa.

She emphasised that programmes such as the 2025 Federal Territory Minister’s Cup Netball Championship are timely initiatives that promote active lifestyles, strengthen social bonds, and enhance unity in urban areas.

“I had the honour of officiating the inaugural 2025 Federal Territory Minister’s Cup Netball Championship this morning at IWK Eco Park, Bangsar.

“The first edition of the event kicked off well and was marked by strong sportsmanship,“ she said in a post on X.

Dr Zaliha also encouraged the Federal Territories Sports Council to identify and support emerging talents, ensuring they receive the best opportunities to excel.

She congratulated all parties involved in the successful launch of the tournament and expressed hope that it would become an eagerly anticipated annual event for residents of the Federal Territories. – Bernama