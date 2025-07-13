Three arrested, RM300k drugs seized in Cheras raids

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have arrested three men and confiscated drugs worth RM335,630 in a series of raids across Cheras.

The operation, conducted in three separate locations, uncovered significant quantities of narcotics, including MDMA, cocaine, and ketamine.

Cheras district police chief ACP Aidil Bolhassan confirmed the arrests, stating that the first suspect, a 35-year-old unemployed man, was detained in the parking area of an apartment in Taman Maluri.

Officers seized 381.05 grammes of MDMA and ketamine valued at RM4,390.

The suspect then led authorities to a second location in Jalan Chan Sow Lin, where police discovered 13.39 kilogrammes of cocaine, MDMA powder, and Erimin 5, along with 5,000 litres of MDMA liquid.

The total estimated value of the drugs seized at this location was RM317,394.

A third raid followed at the Desa Tun Razak People’s Housing Project, resulting in the arrest of two more men, aged 38 and 42.

Additional drugs, including MDMA powder, Erimin 5, ecstasy pills, cocaine, and ketamine, worth RM11,567 were seized.

Police also impounded two cars and RM100 in cash.

Urine tests conducted on all suspects returned positive for amphetamine and methamphetamine.

The three individuals have been remanded for seven days until July 19.

The case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, which carries the death penalty upon conviction. – Bernama