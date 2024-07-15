Permanent road closures, traffic diversion affecting Jalan Langat, Jalan Batu Unjur

SHAH ALAM: Jalan Langat (Banting bound) and Jalan Batu Unjur, Klang will be permanently closed and traffic diverted effective July 20.

Setia Utama LRT 3 Sdn Bhd said in a statement today that motorists from Persiaran Tengku Ampuan Rahimah headed towards Jalan Batu Unjur will have to make way to Jalan Serunai 1 and Lebuh Batu Nilam to enter Jalan Langat before exiting to the Jalan Batu Unjur slip road.

“Motorists from Jalan Batu Unjur heading towards Jalan Langat (Banting-bound) will be diverted onto Jalan Langat (Klang-bound), make a U-turn at the traffic light junction after Seri Andalas LRT station and head back onto Jalan Langat (Banting bound),“ the company said.

The contractor for the Light Rail Transit 3 (LRT3) project also announced that the closures were implemented based on the final road design and approval from Public Works Department (JKR).