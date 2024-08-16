Personal assistant detained on suspicion of theft

KUALA LUMPUR: A personal assistant was arrested in the Gombak District Police Headquarters compound on Wednesday, on suspicion of theft at a female actress’s home in Taman Cempaka, Ampang, resulting in a loss of approximately RM30,000.

Ampang Jaya District deputy police chief, Supt Nazruel Ekram Abu Saare, stated that the female suspect is currently under a four-day remand until Aug 18.

“On June 26, while at home, the complainant discovered that her gold necklace was missing. She questioned her personal assistant, but the woman denied taking the necklace.

“On further inspection, the complainant discovered that two gold bracelets and a gold necklace belonging to her child were also missing from her handbag. The complainant suspected her assistant of stealing the items, especially since she had also lost RM10,000 in cash back in March,“ he said in a statement today.

He added that the suspect, whose age was not disclosed, has two prior criminal records. The case is being investigated under Section 380 of the Penal Code for theft in a building.