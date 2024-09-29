Personal problems, debt linked to security guard’s killing in Sabak Bernam

SHAH ALAM: The motive for the killing of a security guard, a 43-year-old local man whose body was dumped in a car boot along Jalan Pasir of Taman Pertama in Sabak Bernam on Sept 16 at 6.04 pm by a police patrol car, has been identified as personal problems and debt.

Sabak Bernam police chief Supt Robin Guha Thakurta said the information was obtained following the arrest of the victim’s colleague, a local man who is the main murder suspect, on Sept 17.

He said following the arrest of the man in his 20s along with several items seized including three knives and clothes worn during the incident, the suspect will be charged in the Kuala Selangor court tomorrow.

“The suspect’s remand application was made before the Kuala Selangor magistrate on Sept 17 and the court granted remand for a week for the first remand which is until Sept 24 while the second remand will end on Oct 1,” he said in a statement today.

He said a post-mortem report from Sungai Buloh Hospital found stab wounds, cuts and injuries caused by blunt and hard objects on several parts of the victim’s body.

The case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code which provides for the death penalty or imprisonment for up to 40 years with at least 12 lashes.