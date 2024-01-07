PH, PN in friendly football match amid campaigning

NIBONG TEBAL: Amid the fast-paced campaign activities for the Sungai Bakap state by-election, Pakatan Harapan (PH) football team led by Deputy Energy and Water Transitions Minister Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir secured a 3-2 victory in a friendly match yesterday against Perikatan Nasional (PN) top eleven led by Kedah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor.

The nearly one-hour match at the Taman Pekatra field in Simpang Ampat here gathered local and central youth leaders from both sides.

Akmal Nasrullah’s team included former national striker Norshahrul Idlan Talaha, or Mat Yo, winner of the 2016 Puskas FIFA Award Mohd Faiz Subri, Petaling Jaya and Kuching MPs Jaya Lee Chean Chung and Dr Kelvin Yii Lee Wuen, while Muhammad Sanusi’s line-up also included former national footballer Baddrol Bakhtiar.

Also present at the match were PKR vice president Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad, Selangor PH chairman Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari, Negeri Sembilan PH chairman Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun and PH candidate for the by-election Dr Joohari Ariffin.

Speaking to reporters after the match, Akmal Nasrullah said the programme’s success is a positive sign that the country’s political campaigns are becoming more mature, reducing the elements of provocation and extremism.

“In elections, we may come from different teams, but in reality, we can play ball together that concludes well before we return to the election campaign,” he said.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Sanusi described the match as a beginning of greater cooperation in the future, besides helping to turn down the campaigning temperature.

The Sungai Bakap state by-election on July 6 sees a straight fight between Joohari and Perikatan Nasional candidate Abidin Ismail. It is being held following the death of the incumbent, Nor Zamri Latiff, on May 24.