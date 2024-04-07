Philippines appreciative of Malaysia’s role in southern peace efforts - Mohamad

REMBAU: The Philippine government has expressed its appreciation to Malaysia for its role in negotiating peace in the southern region of the country, which is set to gain autonomous status following elections scheduled for next year.

Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan said this was conveyed personally by Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr during his visit to the Philippines on July 1.

“Several times during our conversation, he expressed his deep gratitude to Malaysia for our efforts in uniting and negotiating until they achieved what they have today, especially in the Mindanao Islands.

“This is the result of Malaysia’s cooperation and assistance in managing the ceasefire, ensuring all parties make peace, and those in the Mindanao Islands who have long sought state autonomy will hold elections in May 2025, leading to an autonomous government as they desired,” he said.

Mohamad, who is also Rembau MP, told reporters this after officiating the annual general meeting of the Rembau Farmers Organisation (PPK) here today.

Mohamad said the scheduled elections are also a success and a blessing for people in the region, especially for the approximately 15 million Muslims.

He said Marcos Jr also requested Malaysia to consider the Mindanao Islands as a new economic growth area, benefiting both countries.

Mohamad, who is also Rantau assemblyman, made his first official visit to the Philippines on July 1, marking an important step in strengthening diplomatic relations between Malaysia and the republic, which have been established for more than six decades.

Separately, Mohamad also emphasised Malaysia’s desire to position itself as a middle state, maintaining neutrality and fostering friendships with all parties.

“We do not lean to the left or the right; we are a small, moderate country with a modest economy that depends on trade. We trade with everyone, so we do not want to see poor relations with any country.

“We do not lean towards anyone, do not misunderstand, and they cannot influence us, nor can we be influenced, because we are an independent country with sovereignty, (with) our own considerations and foreign policy,” he said.

On today’s programme, he urged the PPK to hold Agro MADANI sales more frequently to help local people buy goods at very affordable prices from time to time.