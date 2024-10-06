Phone accessories salesman-cum drug pusher arrested with drugs worth RM400,428

GEORGE TOWN: Police detained a telephone accessories store salesman who is believed to be a drug peddler and seized drugs worth RM400,428, during a raid in Timur Laut, here on Friday.

Timur Laut police chief ACP Razlam Ab Hamid said arrested the 24 year-old suspect in George Town at 7pm with 1.22 gram(g) ketamin, a set of keys and an access card while carrying out operations under Ops Tapis which was initiated earlier.

“Based on information from the suspect, police raided a house in Paya Terubung and found 121 pink cooured plastic packets with each packet containing Methylenedioxy methamphetamine (MDMA) weighing 2,383 gms and worth RM397,960.

“Police also seized various types of drugs from the man’s rented house which has been used as a store to repack the drugs after sourcing it from drug syndicates. The suspect has been operating on his own since April,” he said at the Penang police headquarters, here today.

He added that processed MDMA which sold between RM100 and RM200 is popular at entertainment outlets enables those who consumed, to stay awake for 48 hours and all they need to do is mix the packed MDMA in their drinks.

Police also seized the suspect’s Honda City car valued at RM75,000 while urine tests showed that the suspect was positive for drugs.

The suspect will be remanded for seven days and the case investigated under Section 39B Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.