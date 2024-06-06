PETALING JAYA: The government is considering introducing a new law to address plastic pollution and disposal, according to Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad.

Nik Nazmi noted that gaps in the current framework prompted the government to see whether they need “specific legislation,“ as quoted, pointing out that the issue also relies on the state governments, Free Malaysia Today reported.

“While some states like Penang, Selangor, Johor and Kuala Lumpur are moving fast, others are not.

“We need a national approach to deal with plastic pollution,” he said during a press conference at the 26th International Surveyors Congress at Berjaya Times Square Hotel in Kuala Lumpur.

A recent study showed Malaysia ranked high in microplastic consumption among 109 countries and placed in the top 10 for inhaling the most microplastic particles.

Another report from the Straits Times, taken from the Environmental Science and Technology journal, pointed out that more than 50% of Malaysia’s microplastic consumption comes from eating fish.

Not only that, an estimated 494,000 microplastic particles a day per capita were inhaled in Malaysia.

