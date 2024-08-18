PM Anwar affirms Malaysia’s full support for Qatar’s action on Gaza crisis

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim expressed Malaysia’s full support for Qatar’s decision to prioritise addressing the dire humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Anwar said this following a phone conversation with his counterpart, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, who is also the Qatar Foreign Affairs Minister, this afternoon, regarding the latest developments in the Middle East.

He said that Sheikh Mohammed highlighted a crucial opportunity to secure positive outcomes in the ongoing ceasefire negotiations between Palestine and Israel, emphasising the importance of acting swiftly to capitalise on this moment.

“On behalf of the people of Malaysia, I conveyed our deep appreciation for Qatar’s significant role and affirmed our commitment to assist in this critical mission at Sheikh Mohammed’s request.

“Insya-Allah, I will soon reach out to the President of Iran and the representative of Hamas, as requested by Sheikh Mohammed, to facilitate peace negotiations, enforce the ceasefire, and expedite the delivery of humanitarian aid to the people of Palestine,” said Anwar, in a Facebook post, today.