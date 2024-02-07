PM Anwar calls on younger generation to help elevate nation’s status

PUTRAJAYA: Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has expressed confidence that Malaysia has the potential to continue progressing and called on the younger generation to join efforts in elevating the nation’s status.

The prime minister said he has high aspirations and confidence in Malaysia and intends to continue serving the country.

“I want to continue serving so that future generations are more assured of our nation’s elevated status. As an elder, all I can do is urge you to take action to ensure we reach that level,” he said.

Speaking at the monthly assembly with the Finance Ministry’s staff here today, Anwar said he holds the trust placed in him by the people and is committed to fulfilling his responsibilities to the nation.

He also said that several key measures have been taken to strengthen the country’s economic foundation, including preventing theft, leakage and corruption.

“That’s why I have taken a firm stance against corruption. Government leaders and ministers cannot interfere in contract and tender matters, and all direct negotiations have been cancelled because we have become accustomed to this.

“As I mentioned before, corruption is becoming endemic in this country unless you pull out your resources. We need a firm commitment to battle this crime,” he said.

Meanwhile, the prime minister once again congratulated the Penang Inland Revenue Board (IRB) for achieving high tax collection in the first quarter of this year and urged all enforcement bodies to emulate the success.

“It is unfair if we work to target subsidies, yet enforcement agencies still have leaks. It invites tragedy upon the nation, so I hope we can all perform our duties well and return benefits to the people,” he said.

As of May 31, the Penang IRB had collected RM3.54 billion in taxes, which is 101.8 per cent more than projected.