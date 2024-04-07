Go Hub soars 129% to 80 sen in debut on ACE Market

KUALA LUMPUR: Go Hub Capital Bhd, a key transportation information technology (IT) solutions provider, debuted yesterday on the ACE Market of Bursa Malaysia Securities Bhd. The shares opened at RM0.80 per share, showcasing a strong market reception and achieving a significant 128.57% premium over the IPO price of RM0.35 per share.

Having a proven track record in terminal operating systems, bus operating systems, and automated fare collection systems, Go Hub group is a recognised leader in the public transportation IT solutions industry.

The company’s innovative technologies and commitment to operational efficiency have been instrumental in enhancing the quality of public transportation services and contributing to clients’ environmental, social, and governance (ESG) targets including improving operational efficiency and passengers’ experience.

The successful initial public offering of Go Hub Capital Bhd raised approximately RM37.51 million, allocated RM24.71 towards business expansion, RM4.00 million for the repayment of bank borrowings, RM4.8 million for working capital requirements, and RM4 million reserved for payment of listing expenses.

Go Hub independent non-executive chairman Zulkifly Zakaria said, “This successful listing marks a significant milestone for Go Hub. It reflects the hard work and dedication of our team and the confidence the market has in our vision and strategy. We are enthusiastic about the opportunities this will bring, allowing us to further enhance our services and expand our reach within Malaysia.”