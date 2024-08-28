PM Anwar cautions public about donation messages for Palestinians - Fahmi

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has urged the public to be cautious of social media messages claiming to collect donations for Palestinians receiving treatment in Malaysia.

Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil stated that Anwar issued this reminder during today’s Cabinet meeting.

“The government is not collecting donations to assist, fund, or provide food for Palestinians receiving treatment in Malaysia at the moment,” Fahmi emphasised during his weekly press conference.

Fahmi advised anyone receiving such messages to report them to the police or lodge a complaint with the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC).

On Aug 16, 41 injured Palestinians and 86 of their family members were flown to Malaysia in two RMAF Airbus A400M aircraft from Al Maza Air Base in Cairo, Egypt.

The injured Palestinians are currently receiving treatment at Tuanku Mizan Military Hospital in Kuala Lumpur, while their relatives are being housed at a transit location provided by the Ministry of Defense.

Meanwhile, Fahmi said the Cabinet has received a preliminary report on the sinkhole that occurred last Friday at Jalan Masjid India, Kuala Lumpur causing 48-year-old Indian national tourist, Vijayaletchumy, to fall into an eight-metre-deep hole.

He added that the Cabinet has yet to decide on the duration of the search and rescue operation, now in its sixth day.

“The duration of the search and rescue operation has not been determined... So until an announcement is made, it will continue,“ he said.