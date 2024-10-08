PM Anwar celebrates 77th birthday today

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim celebrates his 77th birthday today.

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) through its official Facebook post today uploaded a poem and a birthday greeting to Anwar.

“77 angka keramat,

Iltizam membara seiring usia,

Moga teguh memikul amanat,

Allah berkati hidup bahagia.

“Happy birthday to Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim,“ it said in the message.

PMO also uploaded a video lasting 2 minutes 49 seconds which included birthday wishes from Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof as well as ministers.

A survey of the comment section found that social media users also sent birthday wishes and prayed that the 10th Prime Minister would be blessed and always be in good health.