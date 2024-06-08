PM Anwar concerned over high accident rate among motorcyclists

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has expressed concern over the high accident rate among motorcyclists, which is linked to weaknesses in traffic law enforcement and issues related to road maintenance.

Through a Facebook post, he said the same concern was expressed by the Alliance for A Safe Community chairman, Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye, who paid him a courtesy visit today.

“Among the critical points of our meeting were road and workplace safety issues.

“I hope NGOs will continue to serve the community in building a sustainable safety culture, while also playing a role in conveying the government’s mission and aspirations, particularly in raising awareness about Malaysia MADANI,” he said.

Anwar said the Alliance for A Safe Community, led by Lee, a prominent social activist, promotes awareness and safety and educates the community to foster a safe and healthy culture and create a conducive work environment.