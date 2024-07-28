PM Anwar extends aid to veteran comedian Sathiya

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has extended assistance to veteran comedian Sathia Periasamy, more popularly known as Sathiya, who suffered a stroke.

Anwar said the donation was delivered by his political secretary Ahmad Farhan Fauzi, on his behalf recently.

“I was informed that Sathiya still requires regular treatment and his health needs to be constantly monitored,“ he said in a Facebook post today.

Anwar also prayed for Sathiya’s swift recovery so that he may continue to contribute to the local arts scene.

It was reported that 60-year-old Sathiya experienced a stroke after complaining of numbness in his legs and hands while having breakfast at his home recently.