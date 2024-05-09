PM Anwar labels us accusations against RIA Novosti, RT as “Gossip”

VLADIVOSTOK: Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said that Washington’s accusations against RIA Novosti and RT of their alleged meddling in the 2024 US presidential election should not be taken seriously, calling them a political battle, reported Sputnik.

On Wednesday, the United States imposed sanctions against the Rossiya Segodnya media group, RIA Novosti, RT, Sputnik, and Ruptly. The new sanctions also affected the editor-in-chief of the Rossiya Segodnya and RT media group, Margarita Simonyan.

“I think the American system is strong. They have managed their system rather well. I don’t think you should underestimate their capacity to protect their own interests. These issues are raised because of the political battle during the elections. But of course, if they have concrete evidence, they can take it up. Otherwise, I take it just as some interesting gossip and news that we enjoy, but not taken very seriously,“ Anwar said in an interview with RIA Novosti and RT on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum.

The Eastern Economic Forum began on Tuesday and will run through Friday. It is being hosted by the Far Eastern Federal University in Russia’s Pacific coast city of Vladivostok. Sputnik is the general information partner of the EEF 2024.