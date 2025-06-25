PUSPANITA launches volunteer squad to boost role in aid, relief efforts

PUTRAJAYA: The National Association of Wives of Civil Servants and Women Civil Servants (PUSPANITA) today launched the ‘PUSPANITA Volunteer Squad’, a new initiative aimed at strengthening the involvement of women civil servants in humanitarian work and disaster relief efforts.

PUSPANITA patron Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail said the establishment of the squad will yield meaningful outcomes for those in need, aligning with the core values of compassion and respect under the Malaysia MADANI development agenda.

“This squad is PUSPANITA’s latest initiative, focusing on volunteerism in collaboration with relevant authorities and community groups.

“We want more members of PUSPANITA to commit themselves to serving the people,” she said at the closing ceremony of the 43rd PUSPANITA delegates general meeting and the official launch of the volunteer squad, here today.

Dr Wan Azizah also highlighted the increasingly significant role of women in the public sector, with many now involved in legislative processes, policy development and national governance.

“We now have more than 30 per cent of women in public sector decision-making positions. Therefore, strong support from all of us is essential to ensure the nation’s development agenda is implemented smoothly, systematically and with integrity,” she said.

She also urged women civil servants to be prepared for the challenges of the digital age and to harness the power of artificial intelligence (AI) to ease both professional and personal responsibilities.

“Today’s world moves rapidly, and technological advancements have changed the way we work, think, communicate, manage families and raise children. We cannot afford to be left behind.

“At the same time, take the time to understand, monitor and act accordingly to protect ourselves, our children, families and colleagues from the negative impacts of technological progress,” she said.

Present at the event were Chief Secretary to the Government and PUSPANITA Advisor Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar and PUSPANITA president Puan Sri Maheran Jamil.

Also in attendance were Prime Minister’s Department Senior Deputy Secretary-General Datuk Abd Shukor Mahmood, Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) Deputy Editor-in-Chief (News Services) Nasriah Darus and over 500 PUSPANITA delegates.