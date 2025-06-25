A viral Facebook post by Michelle Law has sparked public outrage and prompted the government to investigate after she revealed how a minor RM10.44 refund error by BigPay led to her being wrongly labelled a money mule — an accusation that has since severely impacted her life and health.

“I’m not a criminal. I didn’t lie, and I’m not involved in money laundering. I’m just an ordinary person who lives honestly and works hard every day,” she wrote in her post, detailing the nightmare that began after she used BigPay services in Thailand and had her account suddenly locked over “suspected misuse.”

ALSO READ: Family misses flight after LHDN false alarm at KLIA—netizens outraged, call it ‘unacceptable’

Despite submitting all necessary documents and cooperating fully with investigations, Michelle claimed she received no updates.

Months later, her savings account was closed, and she was barred from applying for credit cards, loans, or purchasing property — due to being flagged as a money mule.

Eventually, BigPay acknowledged that a refund of RM10.44 had wrongly triggered their system to flag her account.

While they claimed the label was removed, Michelle said she received no official clearance letter or apology.

“The bank’s response? ‘This is our policy.’... I have no influence, I’m not a celebrity, not from a wealthy family,” she wrote.

“All I’m asking for is one thing: An official letter clearing my name, and the right to live with dignity and fairness.”

The emotional toll has been severe. Michelle says she now suffers from a thyroid condition caused by prolonged stress and anxiety.

Her story has since been widely shared online, with many Malaysians calling for accountability from BigPay and regulatory authorities.

In response, Deputy Finance Minister Lim Hui Ying has pledged action.

In a Facebook statement, she wrote: “I view the situation involving Michelle Law and BigPay with utmost seriousness.

“Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) and I are looking into the matter and are committed to ensuring it is resolved promptly and transparently.

“BNM has already initiated engagement with BigPay and is currently awaiting a comprehensive report from the company.

“Actions will be taken if it is found that they have not been in compliance with existing regulations,” she stated.