Kyrgyz Republic-Malaysia ties reach new high, set for deeper cooperation - Zhaparov

PUTRAJAYA: Kyrgyz Republic is committed to deepening comprehensive cooperation with Malaysia and advancing their partnership to the next level, President Sadyr Zhaparov said Wednesday.

He said bilateral relations between the Kyrgyz Republic and Malaysia are now at an all-time high, further strengthened by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s visit to Bishkek in May 2024.

Speaking at a joint news conference with Prime Minister Anwar following their meeting during his two-day official visit, Zhaparov said they had held productive discussions on a wide range of issues as both sides look to elevate bilateral cooperation.

“Our meeting has reached fruitful negotiation, strengthened the friendship, and paving way for mutually beneficial projects between both countries,” he said.

He said the meeting today witnessed the signing of several important documents, demonstrating commitments by both countries to enhance cooperation in politics, trade, and investment as well as cultural and people-to-people relations.

Zhaparov said the Kyrgyz Republic, located in the heart of Central Asia, offers unique opportunities for Malaysian investors, especially in energy, green technology, tourism, agriculture, the digital economy, and banking.

He also invited Malaysian investors to invest in energy projects, noting that with the country’s electricity being 90 per cent generated by hydropower, it offers vast potential for sustainable and strategic green energy cooperation.

The President also expressed interest in expanding academic exchanges and joint programmes with Malaysia.

He also proposed increasing inter-parliamentary dialogue to strengthen institutional cooperation between both countries.

Meanwhile, a joint statement released following the meeting noted that Zhaparov reiterated the Kyrgyz Republic’s full support for Malaysia’s ASEAN Chairmanship in 2025.

Both leaders discussed the possibility of the Kyrgyz Republic acceding to the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation (TAC) in Southeast Asia.

They also acknowledged the progress status of the proposed “ASEAN + Central Asia” format, which is under review by ASEAN Member States.

In 2024, the Kyrgyz Republic was Malaysia’s fourth-largest trading partner among Central Asian countries, with total bilateral trade valued at RM40 million (US$8.74 million).

Malaysia’s main exports to the Kyrgyz Republic included electrical and electronic products, palm oil and palm oil-based agricultural products, machinery, equipment, and parts. Its key imports from the Kyrgyz Republic comprised chemicals and chemical products, electrical and electronic products, and processed food.

Malaysia and the Kyrgyz Republic established diplomatic relations on May 21, 1992, after it gained independence following the dissolution of the Soviet Union in 1991.