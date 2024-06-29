PM Anwar meets Indian superstar Kamal Haasan, discusses film industry, anti-graft stance

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on Friday took time to meet with renowned Indian actor Kamal Haasan, who is currently in Malaysia to promote the film ‘Indian 2’.

“During breaks from official duties, I had the opportunity to spend time with the well-known Indian artiste and superstar, Kamal Haasan.

“We had about 30 minutes to talk and exchange views on the film industry, including our stance against corruption,” he said in a Facebook post.

Kamal, 70, is in the capital to promote the film ‘Indian 2’, the sequel to his 1996 blockbuster ‘Indian’.

‘Indian’, released in 1996, featured Kamal as a freedom fighter rebelling against corruption in India, which also creates conflict with his son involved in corrupt practices.

The film went on to be the highest-grossing Tamil film upon its release.