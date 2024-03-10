$!Hyundai’s remarkable milestone

HYUNDAI has achieved a remarkable milestone, having built 100 million cars globally since its founding in 1967. To mark the occasion, the company handed over its 100 millionth and first vehicle, an all-electric Ioniq 5, to its new owner.

The symbolic gesture of not highlighting the exact 100 millionth car, but rather the one after, reflects Hyundai’s philosophy of always striving to go “one step further” in its accomplishments.

Hyundai’s automotive journey began in 1968 with the production of its first car, the Pony, at its Ulsan plant in South Korea, which is still a cornerstone of the company and has the capacity to produce 1.6 million cars annually.

Over the past 57 years, Hyundai has expanded its global footprint with factories in countries such as the Czech Republic, India, Turkey, and the United States.

It took the automaker until 2013 to reach its first 50 million units produced. Impressively, the next 50 million were achieved in just 11 years, highlighting the brand’s rapid growth and continued innovation in the automotive industry.