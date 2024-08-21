PM Anwar meets prominent Indian companies TCS, Emami Agrotech and HCL Tech

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today held meetings with representatives from three prominent Indian companies, namely Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Emami Agrotech Ltd and and HCL Tech, here.

TCS, an information technology (IT) services, consulting and business solutions organisation, was represented by its president (India business and strategic accounts, growth markets) Ujjwal Mathur.

Emami Agrotech Ltd, which is a key player in India’s edible oils and food products sector, was led by its executive director Manush Goenka while HCL Technologies, a globally recognised IT services and consulting company, was represented by managing director and global chief executive officer C. Vijaykumar.

Also present during the meetings were Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz; Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo; Human Resources Minister Steven Sim Chee Keong; and Malaysian High Commissioner to India Datuk Muzafar Shah Mustafa.

Following these meetings, Anwar, who is also the Finance Minister, is scheduled to attend a roundtable with Indian industry leaders, followed by a meeting with J.P. Nadda, president of India’s ruling party BJP.

He will also participate in an exclusive media interview with India Today.

Later, Anwar will engage with Muslim religious leaders before concluding his visit with a press conference for the Malaysian media.

Anwar’s three-day official visit to India ends today.