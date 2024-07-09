PM Anwar’s Russia visit secures strategic foothold for Malaysia in global landscape

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s recent working visit to Russia this week was a strategic masterstroke aimed at securing Malaysia’s foothold in a rapidly shifting global order.

Chairman of the Institute of Strategic and International Studies (ISIS), Datuk Prof Dr Mohd Faiz Abdullah said the two-day visit to Vladivostok is broadening Malaysia’s economic horizons, strengthening its strategic partnerships, and asserting its independence in a world increasingly defined by geopolitical competition.

“Anwar’s visit to Russia was far from a half-cocked adventure. It was a carefully calculated move to secure Malaysia’s place in a rapidly evolving global landscape,” he said in a piece titled “Why Anwar Went to Russia,“ published on Bernama’s website on Saturday.

Anwar arrived in Vladivostok on Sept 4 to participate in the plenary session of the 9th Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Anwar also held a bilateral meeting with Putin.

Mohd Faiz said the prime minister’s visit was met with a range of reactions, from interest to bemusement and perhaps even unease.

“Anwar journeyed to Vladivostok with a clear purpose: advancing Malaysia’s interests by strengthening ties with Russia. His grand strategy was to broaden Malaysia’s geoeconomic space while diversifying its global partnerships,” he said.

Mohd Faiz said Anwar acknowledged the sensitivity of engaging with Russia in the current geopolitical climate, conceding at the outset of his meeting that it was “not an easy feat,“ but nonetheless affirming it was “the right decision.”

“Anwar’s approach to Russia is not one of blind alignment, as the prime minister firmly reaffirmed Malaysia’s position on the Ukraine conflict, advocating for a peaceful resolution through dialogue.

“In all his diplomatic engagements, the Prime Minister was steadfast in defending Malaysia’s principles and interests, even when dealing with major powers,” he said.

He cited Anwar’s handling of questions about China in the South China Sea as an example, where Malaysia consistently upholds its sovereignty while maintaining a careful balance in its relations.

“This same pragmatism governs Malaysia’s relationship with Russia. Disagreements may arise, but diplomacy doesn’t require airing every issue publicly,” he said.

Mohd Faiz said Anwar exemplified Malaysia’s approach of seeking alignment where possible while tactfully managing differences where necessary.

“At the same time, Anwar underscored common ground with partner nations on issues important to Malaysians. His call during the Vladivostok speech for international pressure on Israel to end the genocide in Gaza struck a powerful chord, with even Putin, seated beside him, joining in the applause.

“In this delicate balance, Anwar demonstrated Malaysia’s ability to seek alignment where possible while managing differences where necessary,” he said.

On BRICS, Mohd Faiz regarded Putin’s invitation for Malaysia to attend the BRICS Summit in Kazan, Russia, slated for Oct 22 to 24 as a critical step in the gradual move towards membership in the emerging bloc.

“By engaging early, Malaysia could secure its position as a key player in this growing network,” he said adding that the bloc may still be in its formative years compared to more established international organisations, its potential should not be underestimated.

Meanwhile, Mohd Faiz said Anwar’s visit also aimed to elevate Malaysia-Russia economic ties.

He said Russia’s shifting focus towards Asia, driven by sanctions and the decline of its European trade, presents a timely opportunity for Malaysia.

“This pivot toward the East offers Malaysia a chance to capitalise on new trade flows. In a global environment of increasing protectionism, Malaysia needs to seize business opportunities wherever they arise,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mohd Faiz said Anwar’s visit sparked a surge of national pride on social media, with many Malaysians appreciating the respect Anwar received on the global stage.

He described it as a “broader expression of pride in Malaysia’s international stature” and a desire for Malaysia to assert its place in a multipolar world.