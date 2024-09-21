PM Anwar scheduled to visit Kedah today to assess flood situation

ALOR SETAR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is scheduled to visit three temporary relief centres (PPS) housing flood evacuees in Kedah today.

During his brief visit to assess the flood situation in the state, Anwar will visit PPS Stadium Sultan Abdul Halim, followed by PPS Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Agama Kedah, and PPSSekolah Kebangsaan Titi Gajah.

According to the Social Welfare Department’s Disaster Info report, as of 8 am today, the three centres are sheltering 1,349 individuals comprised of 467 families from Kota Setar.

Statewide, the total number of flood evacuees relocated to 42 PPS across six districts has risen to 7,494 as of 8 am, up from 6,760 at 8 pm the previous evening.

Yesterday, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr. Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said that the Prime Minister would be visiting Kedah today to review the ongoing flood situation.

Ahmad Zahid, who also chairs the National Disaster Management Committee, stated that personnel from the National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA), along with relevant departments and agencies, have been deployed to the relief centres.