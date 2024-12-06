PM Anwar, Singapore counterpart meet to boost ties

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today met with his Singapore counterpart Lawrence Wong to discuss ways to further strengthen bilateral relations.

Wong arrived in Malaysia yesterday for a two-day working visit at the invitation of Anwar. This is his inaugural visit to Malaysia after being sworn in as the Prime Minister on May 15.

Wong, accompanied by his wife Loo Tze Lui, was received by Anwar upon arrival at the Seri Perdana Complex, the prime minister’s official residence, at 1 pm before the two leaders proceeded for a four-eye meeting and lunch.

Also present were Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir and Deputy Foreign Minister Datuk Mohamad Alamin.

Wong’s visit underscores Malaysia and Singapore’s shared commitment to bolstering the long-standing relations and as preparation for the Annual Leaders’ Retreat to be hosted by Malaysia at the end of this year.

In 2023, Malaysia and Singapore were each other’s second-largest global trading partners. Singapore was also Malaysia’s largest trading partner among ASEAN countries with total trade valued at RM363.13 billion (US$79.60 billion).