PM Anwar to address KPDN enforcement machinery tomorrow

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will hold a special meeting and address the enforcement machinery of the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) tomorrow.

The special meeting session will be held at Putrajaya International Convention Centre (PICC) at 2.45 pm.

Minister of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali said since KPDN’s Enforcement Division was established in 1972, this is the first time the Prime Minister is holding a special session with KPDN enforcement officers.

In a statement today, he called on KPDN personnel to always look for room for improvement in the government’s delivery system in order to provide the best possible service to the people and the country as a whole.

“The government greatly appreciates the contribution of civil servants and recognises the important role of public service in determining the effectiveness in the formulation and implementation of government policies and programmes.

“This recognition translates into a commitment to create a conducive work environment including the career path and emoluments of civil servants,“ he said.

Armizan said the government’s concern was expressed through the Public Service Remuneration System (SSPA) announced by the Prime Minister recently covering the readjustment of emoluments which involved salary increases for civil servants at all levels.

“The fact is, this salary increase is not only a manifestation of the MADANI Government’s recognition of civil servants, but also in line with the government’s agenda to deal with the burden of the cost of living among civil servants,“ he said.

Accordingly, civil servants at KPDN are called upon to follow up on this government’s concern by renewing their commitment to raise work productivity further.

“The efficiency and dexterity of civil servants at KPDN is very important to protect the interests of the people. This is included the monitoring and enforcement aspects of KPDN’s functions which are directly related to the issue of consumerism and the cost of living,“ he said.

Earlier, the Prime Minister announced a 15 per cent salary adjustment for officers of Executive Group as well as Management and Professional Group.

Anwar, who is also the Minister of Finance, also announced a salary adjustment of seven per cent for the officers of the Top Management Group (KPT).