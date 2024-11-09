PM Anwar to make two-day visit to Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is scheduled to embark on a two-day visit to Sabah starting today in Kota Kinabalu and Lahad Datu.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to arrive in Kota Kinabalu tonight before attending the Sabah State Government Dinner which will also be attended by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof and Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor at Magellan Sutera Harbour.

Tomorrow (Sept 12), Anwar will visit Felda Sahabat in Lahad Datu in the morning to attend the ‘Karnival Segalanya Felda’ accompanied by Hajiji.

At the event, Anwar will be given a welcome with a Sabah cultural performance and screening of a video entitled ‘Mimpi Seorang Ayah’ about Felda settlers.

In the afternoon, the Prime Minister is scheduled to attend a meeting of the Malaysia Agreement 1963 Implementation Action Council (MTPMA63) at the Sabah International Convention Centre, Kota Kinabalu, with the Chief Minister leading the Sabah side.

Anwar will leave for home tomorrow afternoon.