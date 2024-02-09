PM calls for immediate implementation of public service reform

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has called for the immediate implementation of public service reform.

“You can expect September to be a month of more vigorous reform movements.

“I will be holding discussions with Chief Secretary to the Government Datuk Seri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar and Director-General of Public Service Datuk Seri Wan Ahmad Dahlan Abdul Aziz, to determine the necessary steps to further improve the already commendable performance,“ he said.

He said this when addressing the monthly assembly of the Prime Minister’s Department here today.

Also present were Deputy Prime Ministers Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, as well as Shamsul Azri and Wan Ahmad Dahlan.

Anwar, who is also Finance Minister, addressed several areas of the public service that he views as still unsatisfactory and urged all parties to promptly implement improvements.

“The merging of agencies and departments has not been satisfactorily completed, and unnecessary staffing overlaps have yet to be resolved.

“Reports from department heads, directors-general, and unit heads regarding the sluggishness and negligence of some officers have not reached a satisfactory level. We need to make significant changes in these areas,” he said.

He emphasised that, in addition to focusing on governance and economic growth, the MADANI Government framework also prioritises the well-being of the people, therefore, public service reforms must be implemented in a manner or procedure that aligns with modern times.

“...I always believe that the speed and efficiency of implementing changes should match the demands of the era and time. (Perhaps) there are some long-standing regulations that are good and should be continued, but others need to be adjusted in focus and priority,” said Anwar.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister called on civil servants to give full cooperation to Shamsul Azri, just as it was given to former Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali.

“...and I believe he will work as a team to improve our performance and fulfil the aspirations of all,” he added.