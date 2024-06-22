PM’s foreign relations strategy in the right direction, unity government urged to sync with each other: SPCAAM

PETALING JAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s strategy to court investments from the United States and China is a move in the right direction and augurs well for the country, said an NGO.

The Social Protection Contributors’ Advisory Association Malaysia (SPCAAM) said while some international commentators see this as a clever play, others are disappointed that Anwar is not choosing one side over the other.

“A lot of criticism stems from the West, where the Western-influenced media would point to reasons as to why Anwar should not cosy up to China.

“The real reason for the angst of the West is that the rise of China and India is now serving a real threat to the neo-liberal and neo-imperialist Western agenda.

“Anwar is doing what is right for Malaysia, and not being led by any particular dogma or partisan interest,“ said international labour advisor, Callistus Anthony D’Angelus.

However, he said a big challenge for the Prime Minister is that the unity government he helms is not entirely running in the same direction as he is.

He said political parties within his government, such as the Barisan Nasional (BN) and even the DAP are largely communal-based parties.

“The shift towards a more dynamic, prosperous and equitable Malaysia can only be achieved if we truly dismantle the type of politics that has divided Malaysia along racial and religious lines.

“Big business has seen to it that Malaysians are divided into two halves economically - with a small minority seeing their wealth expand exponentially and a growing number of people finding it difficult to make a decent living,“ he said.

D’Angelus said little has been achieved by the Madani government to correct this imbalance and certain ministries have only accentuated the divide between the rich and poor in the country.

“The Prime Minister is on the right trajectory strategically, and he now needs his government to line up behind him,“ he added.