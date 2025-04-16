Berjaya’s Azalea draws 3,000 bids for 402 units

PETALING JAYA: Berjaya Land Bhd’s latest affordable housing project Pangsapuri Azalea located in Subang Heights, has been oversubscribed with more than 3,000 applications for just 402 units, highlighting the critical shortage of affordable homes in the Klang Valley.

The freehold development priced at RM250,000 per unit features a dual-key concept that allows for multi-generational living or home-office use. Each 900 sq ft unit comes with five bedrooms and four bathrooms, making it an ideal choice for extended families and first-time homebuyers.

Berjaya Land Bhd group CEO Syed Ali Shahul Hameed said the overwhelming response underscores the urgent demand for affordable housing, particularly in prime urban areas such as Subang Jaya.

“The response has been extraordinary, proving that the need for quality, affordable homes remains a key issue. We are committed to developing more projects that prioritise accessibility and sustainable living,” he told SunBiz.

The oversubscription of Pangsapuri Azalea is part of a broader trend, as housing affordability remains a growing concern for Malaysians.

Located strategically in Subang Heights, Syed Ali said Pangsapuri Azalea offers seamless connectivity via major expressways including the Federal Highway, NKVE, Elite, LDP and NPE.

“Additionally, it is just a five-minute drive to the Batu Tiga KTM Komuter station, providing easy access for daily commuters working in Shah Alam, Petaling Jaya and Kuala Lumpur,” he said.

He noted that the project is also surrounded by key amenities including shopping malls, healthcare facilities and educational institutions.

“The project is surrounded by shopping malls such as Subang Parade, Empire Shopping Gallery and The 19 USJ City mall, providing residents with a variety of retail and dining options.

“For healthcare needs, KPJ Selangor Specialist Hospital and Subang Jaya Medical Centre are located nearby, ensuring easy access to quality medical services.

“Families with school-going kids will also benefit from proximity to reputable educational institutions like Sri KDU International School and Sri Kuala Lumpur, making Azalea an ideal choice for urban living with essential conveniences,” Syed Ali explained.

Furthermore, Berjaya Corporation Bhd founder and adviser Tan Sri Vincent Tan, who established Yayasan Rumah Ku (formerly known as Yayasan My First Home) to assist Malaysians with lower household income category in becoming homeowners, has consistently advocated for equitable housing solutions that cater to families’ real needs.

He believes homeownership is not just about having a roof over one’s head but is indirectly building equity and contributing to the nation’s economic stability.

“A home is the most valuable asset a family can have. Owning a home means building equity, securing the future, and ensuring that Malaysians are not left behind. If we help more people in the lower household income to become homeowners, we are strengthening the nation’s economy in the long run,” he said.

Tan has also been a vocal proponent of larger living spaces in affordable housing projects, emphasising that the standard three-bedroom layout does not meet the needs of many lower household income families who often have more children.

“For many families in the lower household income group, a three-bedroom home is simply not enough. With five bedrooms, at least each child can have their own space to study or, if needed, boys and girls can be segregated for better privacy.

“When children grow up in a conducive environment, they have a better chance of excelling in education, securing good jobs, and ultimately lifting their families to a better future. We must try to understand their difficulties and their daily challenges. We must not give up in wanting to help them, we must try harder,” said Tan.