PGA cripple attempt to smuggle goats and cows worth RM273,500

KOTA BHARU: The 8th Battalion of the General Operations Force (PGA) successfully thwarted goat and cattle smuggling activities in two separate operations in Tanah Merah and Pasir Mas yesterday.

PGA Southeast Brigade Commander Datuk Nik Ros Azhan Nik Ab Hamid said through Op Taring Wawasan Kelantan at Felda Kemahang 3, Tanah Merah, they detained a lorry in suspicious circumstances at around 8.45pm.

“Further inspection at the back of the truck found 25 goats suspected to have been smuggled in from Thailand. A 33-year-old man has been arrested for failing to produce any valid documents related to the goat,“ he said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, in an operation from Kampung Lubok Setol to Kg Bukit Tandak, Pasir Mas, they also managed to bust cattle smuggling activities at around 11 pm after detaining a truck and a 43-year-old man.

“The results of the inspection found 10 cows estimated to be worth RM96,000 in the truck and suspected to have been smuggled in from Thailand,“ he said.

He said the two cases were being investigated under Section 36(1) of the Animals Act 1953 and the confiscated proceeds were taken to the Kelantan Veterinary Services Department for further action.