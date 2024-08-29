PM urges Malaysians to cheer for national contingent at Paralympic Games

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has called on Malaysians to express their support for the Paralympic contingent that will fight to carry out the country’s mission at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games which officially opened yesterday.

“The time has come for us to display our support for the Malaysian Paralympic contingent!

“Good luck to all the national athletes. The prayers of all Malaysians will accompany every step of your way in Paris!,“ Anwar said through a post on Facebook today.

Malaysia is sending 30 athletes to compete in eight sports in the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games which will end on Sept 8.